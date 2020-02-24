Loading articles...

GO train service shutdown between Aldershot and Hamilton

A GO Train operated by Metrolinx on the Lakeshore line in Burlington, Ont., February 18, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Stephen C. Host

Train service on GO’s Lakeshore West line between Aldershot and Hamilton GO has been shut down due to reports of people near the tracks.

Metrolinx says they are only operating trains between Toronto’s Union Station and Aldershot GO.

 

