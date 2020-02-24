Loading articles...

Fire crews douse blaze near homeless encampment at side of Gardiner

Last Updated Feb 24, 2020 at 1:40 pm EST

A fire broke out near a homeless encampment at the side of the Gardiner Expressway on Monday afternoon, forcing the closure of the westbound ramp to Jameson Avenue.

A Toronto police Sgt. told 680 NEWS he could hear explosions from several kilometres away, and propane tanks were visible among the charred debris.

Video from the scene shows fire crews extinguishing the blaze, leaving an area of blackened grass.

No injuries were reported.

The off-ramp has since reopened.

