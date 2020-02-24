Loading articles...

China postpones key political meeting because of virus

In this photo taken Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, a security guard looks out near a smoke stack near residential apartments in Beijing, China. Regulators on Monday promised tax cuts and other aid to help companies recover from China's virus outbreak and expressed confidence the ruling Communist Party's growth targets can be achieved despite anti-disease controls that shut down much of the economy. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

BEIJING — China announced Monday it has postponed its most important political meeting of the year because of the outbreak of the new virus.

The move indicates the importance that President Xi Jinping places on the battle against the virus, which has killed more than 2,500 people and sickened more than 77,000 in mainland China.

The outbreak has posed one of the biggest political challenges to Xi’s administration since he took control of the ruling party in 2012. The annual meeting of the National People’s Congress and its chief advisory body usually begins about March 5 and runs for more than two weeks, bringing thousands of delegates to Beijing.

The Associated Press


Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 21 minutes ago
#SB427 ramp to the #QEW has reopened.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:44 AM
Good Monday morning. Another beauty day today and then it turns quite active Tuesday through to Friday. Back to win…
Latest Weather
Read more