Loading articles...

Body found, but it's unclear if it's missing Arizona hiker

TONTO BASIN, Ariz. — Crews searching for a missing hiker in the Tonto National Forest said they have found a body Monday, but it’s unclear if it is the man missing since last weekend.

Gila County Sheriff’s officials say the missing man and another hiker were trying to use Bull Canyon as a water slide when he was swept away by flood waters Saturday.

The missing man’s friend hiked for miles to find a campground and alert the authorities.

A Tonto Rim Search and Rescue crew searched throughout the night for the missing man and didn’t find him Sunday either.

The search resumed Monday morning in an area northeast of Roosevelt Lake.

The name and age of the missing man haven’t been released yet.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
WB 401 at the 400 express - left lane blocked with a collision. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:42 PM
Well this taste of spring was fun while it lasted!
Latest Weather
Read more