Arrest made in shooting at Chicago barbershop that injured 5

CHICAGO — A man accused of shooting five people, including three children, at a Chicago barbershop in January has been charged with attempted murder, authorities said.

Walter Jackson, 29, of East Chicago, Indiana, was scheduled to appear in court Monday, a day after his arrest.

It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer who could comment on the charges.

Police said two people fired shots through the window Jan. 16 at the Gotcha Faded barbershop on Chicago’s west side, striking five people — including children ages 11, 12 and 16. All survived.

Police said the gunmen were targeting someone in the shop who wasn’t shot.

“They had nerve enough to be shooting and laughing. … That’s just crazy,” owner Ike Trenell said after the shooting.

The Associated Press

