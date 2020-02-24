Loading articles...

1 dead, 2 injured in North York stabbing

Last Updated Feb 24, 2020 at 1:59 pm EST

Toronto police investigate a fatal stabbing near Dufferin Street and Wilson Avenue in North York on Monday, February 24, 2020. Daniel Frechette/CITYNEWS

Toronto police say a person who was stabbed near Dufferin Street and Wilson Avenue in North York on Monday afternoon has died.

Two other people, including the suspect, also suffered injuries.

A weapon has been recovered, police added, and an investigation is underway.

No further details were immediately available.

