1 dead, 2 injured in North York stabbing

Toronto police say a person who was stabbed near Dufferin Street and Wilson Avenue in North York on Monday afternoon has died.

Two other people, including the suspect, also suffered injuries.

STABBING:

Dufferin St + Wilson Av

– 1 of the victims has succumbed to their injuries

– Pronounced deceased on scene

– Homicide investigators called in

– Access to area has been closed

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 24, 2020

A weapon has been recovered, police added, and an investigation is underway.

No further details were immediately available.