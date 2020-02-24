Loading articles...

2 teens seriously wounded in stabbing at Hawaii high school

MILILANI, Hawaii — Two 16-year-olds were stabbed and seriously wounded at a Hawaii high school Monday.

Police confirmed to school officials that a suspect, who is not one of the wounded, was in custody, said Lindsay Chambers, a spokeswoman for the Hawaii Department of Education.

A boy and girl were taken to a hospital in serious condition after the stabbing at Mililani High School on central Oahu, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services spokeswoman Shayne Enright said.

They are expected to survive, Enright said.

Students were released early after being in a lockdown, Chambers said.

No other details were immediately available. Honolulu police didn’t immediately return messages seeking more information.

The Associated Press

