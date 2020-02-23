Woman seriously injured in Flemingdon Park shooting

A woman suffered serious injuries following what police believe is a targeted shooting in Flemingdon Park.

Police say they responded to reports of shots being fired at a townhome complex on Vendome Place in the area of Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East around 3:30 p.m.

Police discovered a female in her 40s suffering from gunshot wounds to the leg.

Paramedics transported her to a trauma centre in serious but non-life threatening condition.

Police say their preliminary investigation revealed a total of three suspects approached the townhome in a white sedan. Two of the suspects got out and opened fire before they all fled in the vehicle along Grenoble Drive.

Police believe this was a targeted shooting but that the female victim was an innocent bystander.