Loading articles...

Woman seriously injured in Flemingdon Park shooting

Last Updated Feb 23, 2020 at 4:55 pm EST

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. CITYNEWS

A woman suffered serious injuries following what police believe is a targeted shooting in Flemingdon Park.

Police say they responded to reports of shots being fired at a townhome complex on Vendome Place in the area of Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East around 3:30 p.m.

Police discovered a female in her 40s suffering from gunshot wounds to the leg.

Paramedics transported her to a trauma centre in serious but non-life threatening condition.

Police say their preliminary investigation revealed a total of three suspects approached the townhome in a white sedan. Two of the suspects got out and opened fire before they all fled in the vehicle along Grenoble Drive.

Police believe this was a targeted shooting but that the female victim was an innocent bystander.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 15 minutes ago
Collision #WB401 west of Stevenson, partially blocking the left lane. #DurhamRegion
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 01:15 PM
With our current temperature of 8°, it’s the warmest temperature since January 11, 2020! That’s 43 days! Wow! - @CarlHLam
Latest Weather
Read more