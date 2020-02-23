Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Woman seriously injured in Flemingdon Park shooting
by News Staff
Posted Feb 23, 2020 4:22 pm EST
Last Updated Feb 23, 2020 at 4:55 pm EST
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in an undated file photo. CITYNEWS
A woman suffered serious injuries following what police believe is a targeted shooting in Flemingdon Park.
Police say they responded to reports of shots being fired at a townhome complex on Vendome Place in the area of Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East around 3:30 p.m.
Police discovered a female in her 40s suffering from gunshot wounds to the leg.
Paramedics transported her to a trauma centre in serious but non-life threatening condition.
Police say their preliminary investigation revealed a total of three suspects approached the townhome in a white sedan. Two of the suspects got out and opened fire before they all fled in the vehicle along Grenoble Drive.
Police believe this was a targeted shooting but that the female victim was an innocent bystander.