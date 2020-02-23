Loading articles...

US gas prices steady at $2.53 per gallon over past 2 weeks

CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline remained steady at $2.53 per gallon over the past two weeks.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price at the pump averages 9 cents higher than it was a year ago.

The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.54 per gallon in San Diego.

The lowest average is $2.06 in Jackson, Mississippi.

The average price of diesel is $2.98, down three cents.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 14 minutes ago
CLEARED: All lanes re-opened #EB401 at Leslie collectors.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 01:15 PM
With our current temperature of 8°, it’s the warmest temperature since January 11, 2020! That’s 43 days! Wow! - @CarlHLam
Latest Weather
Read more