Loading articles...

Residents of Anchorage, nearby towns feel small earthquake

TYONEK, Alaska — Residents of Anchorage, Kenai, Sterling and Soldotna felt a small earthquake that struck the region Sunday morning, the Alaska Earthquake Center said.

The magnitude 3.5 earthquake hit at 7:15 a.m. and was centred in a spot 9 miles (15 km) southwest of Tyonek, a village of about 170 people, and 48 miles (78 km) west of Anchorage, the centre said.

The earthquake had a depth of 38 miles (61 km).

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:22 PM
CRASH - #WBGARDINER approaching South Kingsway. Two right lanes blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:35 PM
After a beautiful weekend, we’re expecting another dry day on Monday with a high temperature of 8°. However, wintr…
Latest Weather
Read more