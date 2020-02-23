Residents of Anchorage, nearby towns feel small earthquake

TYONEK, Alaska — Residents of Anchorage, Kenai, Sterling and Soldotna felt a small earthquake that struck the region Sunday morning, the Alaska Earthquake Center said.

The magnitude 3.5 earthquake hit at 7:15 a.m. and was centred in a spot 9 miles (15 km) southwest of Tyonek, a village of about 170 people, and 48 miles (78 km) west of Anchorage, the centre said.

The earthquake had a depth of 38 miles (61 km).

The Associated Press