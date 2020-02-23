Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Passenger on flight from Montreal to Vancouver tests positive for coronavirus
by News Staff
Posted Feb 23, 2020 5:28 pm EST
Air Canada has confirmed that a passenger who flew on one of its flights from Montreal to Vancouver on Valentine’s Day has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The airline says it was advised on Feb. 22 by health authorities about the passenger.
“Air Canada is working with public health authorities and has taken all recommended measures,” read a brief statement from the airline.
The British Columbia Centre for Disease Control says it is following up with passengers on that flight.