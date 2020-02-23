Loading articles...

Passenger on flight from Montreal to Vancouver tests positive for coronavirus

The Air Canada logo is shown on a plane at a hangar at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., on February 9, 2017. Spain's airport operator says an Air Canada plane is preparing to make an emergency landing at the Madrid airport. The authority, AENA, says in a tweet that the aircraft is returning to the runway due to technical problems. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

Air Canada has confirmed that a passenger who flew on one of its flights from Montreal to Vancouver on Valentine’s Day has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The airline says it was advised on Feb. 22 by health authorities about the passenger.

“Air Canada is working with public health authorities and has taken all recommended measures,” read a brief statement from the airline.

The British Columbia Centre for Disease Control says it is following up with passengers on that flight.

More to come

