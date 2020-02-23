Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
New presumptive case of novel coronavirus in Toronto, health officials say
by The Canadian Press
Posted Feb 23, 2020 5:57 pm EST
In this illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Canadian medical experts say the country's already overstretched emergency rooms would find it difficult to cope if a true outbreak of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, were to take hold in Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/CDC via AP, File
TORONTO — Ontario health officials say there’s a new presumptive case of the novel coronavirus in Toronto.
They say a woman arrived in Canada from China on Friday and went to a Toronto hospital with an intermittent cough.
The province says the woman was tested for the new virus, known as COVID-19, and was sent home for self isolation because her illness was mild.
Officials say the woman’s local tests came back positive for the virus on Saturday and the sample has been sent to the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg for confirmation.
The province says it’s unlikely that the woman was infectious.
It says she “followed all protocols and wore a mask throughout her travels back to Toronto.”
This is the only known case of the disease in Ontario, after three people with previous diagnoses were cleared of the virus.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2020.