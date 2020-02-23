Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
New presumptive case of coronavirus diagnosed in Toronto
by News Staff
Posted Feb 23, 2020 5:53 pm EST
Last Updated Feb 23, 2020 at 6:06 pm EST
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. (NIAID-RML via AP)
Ontario’s chief medical officer of health has confirmed a new presumptive positive case of coronavirus in Toronto.
The province says the woman arrived in Canada from China on Feb. 21 and presented at North York General Hospital’s emergency department with an intermittent cough that was improving. She was discharged and, per protocols, went into self-isolation.
The Public Health Ontario Laboratory confirmed today that she tested presumptive positive for COVID-19. The sample has now been sent to the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg for confirmation.
The province says it’s unlikely that the woman was infectious.
“Given the individual’s clinical assessment and history, there is a low risk that she was infectious,” the province’s health officials said in a statement. “The individual followed all protocols and wore a mask throughout her travels back to Toronto and, since landing, the woman has had very limited exposure to other individuals.”
The province says it is coordinating with local public health units to ensure that passengers in close proximity to the woman on the plane are contacted and monitored.
Ontario’s three previously confirmed coronavirus cases – a married couple from Toronto and a university student living in London – were cleared last week by health officials following two negative tests at least 24 hours apart. All had recently travelled to the region of China at the centre of the global outbreak.