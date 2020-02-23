New presumptive case of coronavirus diagnosed in Toronto

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health has confirmed a new presumptive positive case of coronavirus in Toronto.

The province says the woman arrived in Canada from China on Feb. 21 and presented at North York General Hospital’s emergency department with an intermittent cough that was improving. She was discharged and, per protocols, went into self-isolation.

The Public Health Ontario Laboratory confirmed today that she tested presumptive positive for COVID-19. The sample has now been sent to the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg for confirmation.

The province says it’s unlikely that the woman was infectious.

“Given the individual’s clinical assessment and history, there is a low risk that she was infectious,” the province’s health officials said in a statement. “The individual followed all protocols and wore a mask throughout her travels back to Toronto and, since landing, the woman has had very limited exposure to other individuals.”

The province says it is coordinating with local public health units to ensure that passengers in close proximity to the woman on the plane are contacted and monitored.

Ontario’s three previously confirmed coronavirus cases – a married couple from Toronto and a university student living in London – were cleared last week by health officials following two negative tests at least 24 hours apart. All had recently travelled to the region of China at the centre of the global outbreak.