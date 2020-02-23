Loading articles...

More than $3M raised in 'Canada Strong Campaign' to aid victims of Flight 752

Last Updated Feb 23, 2020 at 4:04 pm EST

Mohamad Fakih, President of Paramount Fine Foods, posed with various dignitaries after announcing more than $3-million has been raised in the Canada Strong Campaign to assist the families of victims of the Ukrainian plane crash over Tehran. CITYNEWS/Tony Fera

More than $3-million has been raised as part of a campaign to assist Canadian victims affected by the Ukrainian plane tragedy over Iran.

Mohamad Fakih, President of Paramount Fine Foods, says the five-week long “Canada Strong” campaign raised almost $1.8-million, which exceeded the original goal of $1.5-million. The federal government has pledged to match donations up to $1.5-million, meaning more than $3.2-million will be distributed to the families of the 57 Canadians killed in the crash.

This is in addition to the $25,000 that the federal government has promised to each family to help cover immediate funeral and travel expenses.

The federal government has reiterated that it still expects Iran to compensate victims of the Jan. 8 tragedy in which 176 people on board a Ukrainian International Airlines flight were killed when their plane was shot out of the sky near Tehran.

Iran, which initially dismissed allegations that a missile had brought down the plane, has acknowledged that its Revolutionary Guard shot down the plane by mistake.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
Collision #WB401 west of Stevenson, partially blocking the left lane. #DurhamRegion
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 01:15 PM
With our current temperature of 8°, it’s the warmest temperature since January 11, 2020! That’s 43 days! Wow! - @CarlHLam
Latest Weather
Read more