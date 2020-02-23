More than $3M raised in 'Canada Strong Campaign' to aid victims of Flight 752

More than $3-million has been raised as part of a campaign to assist Canadian victims affected by the Ukrainian plane tragedy over Iran.

Mohamad Fakih, President of Paramount Fine Foods, says the five-week long “Canada Strong” campaign raised almost $1.8-million, which exceeded the original goal of $1.5-million. The federal government has pledged to match donations up to $1.5-million, meaning more than $3.2-million will be distributed to the families of the 57 Canadians killed in the crash.

The total raised for the families of #flight752 was $3.29 million dollars! YOU DID THIS, #CANADA. It’s been one of the greatest privileges of my life to see community after community step forward to support our own.Thank you ! we have shown that, together, we are #CanadaStrong pic.twitter.com/ELdtT0wLXH — Mohamad Fakih (@mohamadfakih8) February 23, 2020

This is in addition to the $25,000 that the federal government has promised to each family to help cover immediate funeral and travel expenses.

The federal government has reiterated that it still expects Iran to compensate victims of the Jan. 8 tragedy in which 176 people on board a Ukrainian International Airlines flight were killed when their plane was shot out of the sky near Tehran.

Iran, which initially dismissed allegations that a missile had brought down the plane, has acknowledged that its Revolutionary Guard shot down the plane by mistake.