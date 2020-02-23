Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Maine-Nova Scotia ferry service to begin this summer
by The Associated Press
Posted Feb 23, 2020 12:27 pm EST
BAR HARBOR, Maine — Seasonal ferry service between Maine and Nova Scotia is scheduled to resume this summer.
Bay Ferries, the Canadian ferry company, said service is expected to begin by June 26, the Bangor Daily News reported Friday.
The Cat, a high-speed catamaran, will sail between Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, to Bar Harbor until Labor Day, said Bay Ferries CEO Mark MacDonald. Crossings will then run six days a week — every day but Wednesdays —until the season ends on Oct. 13.
The ferry company has to finish its $6.5 million renovation of a Bar Harbor terminal before service can resume, MacDonald said. The company needs to finish installing U.S. Customs and Border inspection booths and renovating the interior of the building.
