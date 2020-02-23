Loading articles...

Maine-Nova Scotia ferry service to begin this summer

BAR HARBOR, Maine — Seasonal ferry service between Maine and Nova Scotia is scheduled to resume this summer.

Bay Ferries, the Canadian ferry company, said service is expected to begin by June 26, the Bangor Daily News reported Friday.

The Cat, a high-speed catamaran, will sail between Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, to Bar Harbor until Labor Day, said Bay Ferries CEO Mark MacDonald. Crossings will then run six days a week — every day but Wednesdays —until the season ends on Oct. 13.

The ferry company has to finish its $6.5 million renovation of a Bar Harbor terminal before service can resume, MacDonald said. The company needs to finish installing U.S. Customs and Border inspection booths and renovating the interior of the building.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 38 minutes ago
Problems CLEARED from #SB427 at the 407.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 42 minutes ago
With our current temperature of 8°, it’s the warmest temperature since January 11, 2020! That’s 43 days! Wow! - @CarlHLam
Latest Weather
Read more