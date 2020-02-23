Loading articles...

Halton school named after Jean Vanier considers name change

Last Updated Feb 23, 2020 at 3:24 pm EST

Jean Vanier Catholic Secondary School in Milton. GOOGLE MAPS

At least one Ontario Catholic school is considering a name change after an internal report by a French-based charity concluded that its Canadian founder Jean Vanier had multiple “manipulative sexual relationships.”

L’Arche International said in a report that Vanier – a prominent Catholic figure who died at the age of 90 last year – had relationships with at least six women between 1970 to 2005 where he “used his power over them to take advantage of them.”

Numerous Catholic schools across the province are named after Vanier, who set up L’Arche International to help people who are developmentally disabled.

The Halton Catholic District School Board’s education director said they are considering whether or not to change a name of one of their schools.

Pat Daly, who was also a former principal at Jean Vanier Catholic Secondary School in Milton said the news is upsetting and they have already received questions about a possible name change.

King’s University College, which has a research centre named after Vanier, said they will have conversations within their community to see how L’Arche International’s report impacts their community.

