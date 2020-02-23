Fort Macleod, Alta., to get special advance screening of new 'Ghostbusters' film

There will be something strange in the neighbourhood of Fort Macleod, Alta., in the next few months.

A representative for Sony Pictures Entertainment tells The Canadian Press that the studio is working with the town on putting together a special advance screening of “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.”

Scenes for the film, which is due out in July, were shot in Fort Macleod and other parts of Alberta last summer.

The Sony Pictures representative said Fort Macleod is the only Canadian municipality they are currently discussing a screening with.

All other details about the advance screening are to be confirmed.

Four-time Oscar nominee Jason Reitman, who was born in Montreal, directs the new instalment in the “Ghostbusters” series.

His father, Toronto-bred Ivan Reitman, helmed the original films in the supernatural comedy franchise and produced the new one.

Cast members include Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd and Vancouver-bred “Stranger Things” star Finn Wolfhard.

Coon plays a single mother alongside Grace and Wolfhard as her kids.

The story sees the family moving to a small town just as it begins experiencing paranormal occurrences.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2020.

The Canadian Press