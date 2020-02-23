TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Big 3 all agree

CRTC hearings on mobile wireless services continue all week. The hearings last week featured unanimous testimony from representatives of Canada’s big telcos that said allowing mobile virtual network operators to get a foothold in the country would be bad. Very bad.

Banks report

The parade of earnings from Canada’s big banks continues this week. Royal Bank was the first of the country’s big lenders to report its first-quarter results when it said last week it earned a record $3.5 billion. BMO, Scotiabank, TD Bank, CIBC and National Bank are all set to report their results this week.

Maple Leaf earnings

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth-quarter results on Thursday. Maple Leaf president Curtis Frank recently commented on the blockades of CN Rail lines, saying that the company is dependent on timely transport for its perishable products and it needs a reliable network for its exports or risks losing customers.

SNC-Lavalin update

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. holds a conference call to discuss its fourth-quarter results on Friday. As part of its ongoing renewal process, the company recently named Jeff Bell as its next chief financial officer, following the appointment of Charlene Ripley as executive vice-president and general counsel and Louis Veronneau as chief transformation officer.

Economic report card

Statistics Canada will issue its latest report on economic growth. The agency is set to release gross domestic product results for December and the fourth quarter on Friday. Economists have warned that growth softened at the end of last year

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2020.

The Canadian Press