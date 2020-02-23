Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
2 people hurt in Don Mills and Lawrence Avenue collision
by News staff
Posted Feb 23, 2020 10:32 am EST
File image of Toronto Police Service vehicle. (CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman)
Two people were hurt in a two-vehicle collision in the Don Mills area Sunday morning.
Police tweeted at around 9:12 a.m. they had been called to the intersection Don Mills Road and Lawrence Avenue East for a report of a serious collision.
Toronto EMS said they transported one person to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. A second person was sent to the hospital in life-threatening condition.
Police are asking anyone with information or video to contact them directly or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.
