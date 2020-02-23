2 people hurt in Don Mills and Lawrence Avenue collision

Two people were hurt in a two-vehicle collision in the Don Mills area Sunday morning.

Police tweeted at around 9:12 a.m. they had been called to the intersection Don Mills Road and Lawrence Avenue East for a report of a serious collision.

Toronto EMS said they transported one person to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. A second person was sent to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police are asking anyone with information or video to contact them directly or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.