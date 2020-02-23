Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Four people injured in Corktown 'homeless encampment' blaze
by News staff
Posted Feb 23, 2020 7:44 am EST
Last Updated Feb 23, 2020 at 9:16 am EST
Four people were injured after a fire in the Corktown Commons park area early Sunday morning.
Capt. David Eckerman said crews were called to a “homeless encampment” in the Lakeshore Boulevard and Don Valley Parkway area at around 5:43 a.m. after drivers on the Don Valley Parkway reported seeing fire and explosions in the area.
Eckerman said it took some time for crews to get to the fire as vehicle access is limited in the area.
He said that it appears several propane canisters exploded in the fire, but the blaze was successfully knocked down by fire crews shortly after they arrived.
Toronto EMS said they transported a man to the hospital with serious injuries.
Toronto police were also at the scene aiding in the investigation, Eckerman said.
The westbound lanes of Lakeshore Boulevard are currently closed as the fire investigation continues.