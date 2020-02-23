Four people injured in Corktown 'homeless encampment' blaze

Four people were injured after a fire in the Corktown Commons park area early Sunday morning.

Capt. David Eckerman said crews were called to a “homeless encampment” in the Lakeshore Boulevard and Don Valley Parkway area at around 5:43 a.m. after drivers on the Don Valley Parkway reported seeing fire and explosions in the area.

Eckerman said it took some time for crews to get to the fire as vehicle access is limited in the area.

He said that it appears several propane canisters exploded in the fire, but the blaze was successfully knocked down by fire crews shortly after they arrived.

Toronto fire crews at a fire scene at a homeless encampment in the Corktown Commons area on Feb. 23, 2020.

Toronto EMS said they transported a man to the hospital with serious injuries.

Toronto police were also at the scene aiding in the investigation, Eckerman said.

The westbound lanes of Lakeshore Boulevard are currently closed as the fire investigation continues.

#SBDVP closed at Eastern Ave due to a fire in the area of Lakeshore and DVP. pic.twitter.com/uubiksmTbW — 680 NEWS Traffic (@680NEWStraffic) February 23, 2020