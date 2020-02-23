Loading articles...

B. Smith, model turned lifestyle guru, dead at 70

FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2012 file photo, former model and restaurateur B. Smith arrives at the BET Honors red carpet in the Warner Theatre in Washington. Smith died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at her Long Island, New York, home, after battling early onset Alzheimer's disease, according to a family statement on social media. She was 70. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

NEW YORK — Model, restaurateur and lifestyle guru Barbara “B.” Smith has died at her Long Island home, her family announced in a statement on social media. She was 70.

Smith died Saturday evening after battling early onset Alzheimer’s disease, which she was diagnosed with in 2013.

“Heaven is shining even brighter now that it is graced with B.’s dazzling and unforgettable smile,” her husband, Dan, said in a lengthy Facebook post honouring her life.

The Associated Press

