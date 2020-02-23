Loading articles...

B.C. ticket holder claims Saturday night's $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot

TORONTO — The $5 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw was won by a ticket holder in British Columbia.

And the draw’s guaranteed $1 million prize went to a lottery player in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Feb. 26 will again be approximately $5 million.

The Canadian Press

