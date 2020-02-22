VIA Rail set to resume service between Ottawa, Quebec City and Montreal

VIA Rail says it is planning to resume full train service on some routes between Quebec City, Montreal and Ottawa as early as Sunday.

The rail service says two trains from Ottawa to Quebec City will depart on Sunday while full service for trains running between the Quebec City-Montreal-Ottawa corridor will resume on Monday.

VIA was forced to suspend service Feb. 13 after protesters set up a blockade near Belleville as the Wet’suwet’en solidarity movement ramped up across the country.

VIA Rail says service from Toronto to Ottawa and Montreal will remain cancelled through Feb. 26.

“As we continue to monitor the evolution of events across the country, the situation remains the same regarding VIA Rail other services,” the company said in a statement.

VIA Rail says passengers on trains that are cancelled will be automatically reimbursed, however, due to the volume of transactions being processed in these “exceptional circumstances,” reimbursement can take a minimum of 15 days.