Loading articles...

VIA Rail set to resume service between Ottawa, Quebec City and Montreal

A crew member climbs on board a Via Rail Canada locomotive in Oakville, Ont., Monday, March 9, 2015. Via Rail operates 497 trains per week in eight Canadian provinces over a network of 12,500 kilometres of track, almost all of which is owned and operated by CN Rail. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Richard Buchan

VIA Rail says it is planning to resume full train service on some routes between Quebec City, Montreal and Ottawa as early as Sunday.

The rail service says two trains from Ottawa to Quebec City will depart on Sunday while full service for trains running between the Quebec City-Montreal-Ottawa corridor will resume on Monday.

VIA was forced to suspend service Feb. 13 after protesters set up a blockade near Belleville as the Wet’suwet’en solidarity movement ramped up across the country.

VIA Rail says service from Toronto to Ottawa and Montreal will remain cancelled through Feb. 26.

“As we continue to monitor the evolution of events across the country, the situation remains the same regarding VIA Rail other services,” the company said in a statement.

VIA Rail says passengers on trains that are cancelled will be automatically reimbursed, however, due to the volume of transactions being processed in these “exceptional circumstances,” reimbursement can take a minimum of 15 days.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 52 minutes ago
CRASH - #WB401 west of Dixie collectors. Right lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:48 PM
We hit 6° today and it felt great! Expect a similar performance for Sunday! Our overnight low is -3° with mainly clear conditions.
Latest Weather
Read more