City on a 'pothole blitz' this weekend
by News staff
Posted Feb 22, 2020 9:50 am EST
Last Updated Feb 22, 2020 at 9:59 am EST
City crews fill in potholes on Nov. 30, 2019. CITYNEWS/George Joseph
Toronto motorists will have less spilled coffee in their cars by the end of this weekend as crews fanned out across the city to fill in hundreds of potholes.
The city decided to take advantage of the mild conditions over the weekend to go on what they called a “pothole blitz.”
Normally, the city said they have about 25 crews out repairing roads, but during a pothole blitz they increase the number of crews to 50.
“People who drive and bike are advised to expect minor delays,” a city news release said. “The public is asked to be safe by respecting work zones and giving crews space while they make repairs.”
Due to the high number of freeze-thaw cycles over the past few months, the city said they have seen an increase in potholes.
More than 29,000 potholes have been fixed already this year and the city said they expect to fill more than 200,000 by the end of the year.
The city said this is the second pothole blitz of the season.
