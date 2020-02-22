Loading articles...

Pope OKs beatification for Rutilio Grande, Salvadoran martyr

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis has moved the Rev. Rutilio Grande, a Jesuit priest who inspired St. Oscar Romero and was himself a victim of El Salvador’s right-wing death squads, a step closer to possible sainthood.

Francis approved a decree Friday proclaiming Grande a martyr for the Catholic faith. That means he can be beatified without having to have a miracle attributed to his intercession. He will need a miracle for canonization.

Grande was killed by El Salvador’s death squads March 12, 1977. His slaying, and his ministry in favour of the poor, helped inspire Romero, who was then the newly minted archbishop of San Salvador.

Three years later, Romero was gunned down for his outspoken criticism of the military and work on behalf of El Salvador’s oppressed.

Francis, history’s first Latin American and first Jesuit pope, declared Romero a saint in 2018.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 39 minutes ago
Clear! #EB401 approaching Westney.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 05:21 PM
It's the freakin' weekend! And it'll be a good one to get outdoors as daytime highs will be between 4-8 degrees. Wo…
Latest Weather
Read more