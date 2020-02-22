Loading articles...

Mother, child suffer life-threatening injuries in Hamilton fire

Last Updated Feb 22, 2020 at 9:08 pm EST

A mother and child are in hospital with serious injuries following a multi-alarm apartment fire in Hamilton.

Fire officials say they were called to the blaze on the sixth floor of a building on Glen Road near Macklin Street around 7 p.m.

Paramedics say a woman in her 30s and a girl, believed to be between 4- and 5-years-old, were both taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to investigate.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 19 minutes ago
CRASH - #NB400 north of Hwy 9. Right lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:48 PM
We hit 6° today and it felt great! Expect a similar performance for Sunday! Our overnight low is -3° with mainly clear conditions.
Latest Weather
Read more