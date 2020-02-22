Mother, child suffer life-threatening injuries in Hamilton fire

A mother and child are in hospital with serious injuries following a multi-alarm apartment fire in Hamilton.

Fire officials say they were called to the blaze on the sixth floor of a building on Glen Road near Macklin Street around 7 p.m.

Paramedics say a woman in her 30s and a girl, believed to be between 4- and 5-years-old, were both taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to investigate.