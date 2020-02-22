Loading articles...

Mississauga shooting leaves one man with critical injuries

Last Updated Feb 22, 2020 at 9:09 pm EST

A violent altercation in Mississauga has left one man in critical condition in hospital.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to the area of Mavis Road and Brittania Road just before 7 p.m.

The victim was reportedly driven to hospital with a serious gunshot wound to the leg. He was eventually transferred to a trauma centre.

Police believe the shooting took place following an altercation between the victim and the suspects, who fled the scene in a vehicle.

There is no description of the suspect or suspects at this time.

