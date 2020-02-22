Loading articles...

Man stabbed in Little Italy

Last Updated Feb 22, 2020 at 8:59 am EST

Toronto police are investigating following a stabbing incident in Little Italy early Saturday morning.

EMS said they were called to the area of College Street and Manning Avenue at around 3 a.m. for a report of a man with multiple stab wounds.

Police said the victim had been involved in an altercation with a group of people which may have lead to him getting stabbed.

Paramedics transported a man to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to please contact them directly or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.

 

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 30 minutes ago
UPDATE: collision #WB401 express West of Leslie - cleared!
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:32 AM
A mild and dry weekend for the GTA. Today's guaranteed high is 5 degrees. A cold start to the day but warming up before sunset.
Latest Weather
Read more