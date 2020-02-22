Man stabbed in Little Italy

Toronto police are investigating following a stabbing incident in Little Italy early Saturday morning.

EMS said they were called to the area of College Street and Manning Avenue at around 3 a.m. for a report of a man with multiple stab wounds.

Police said the victim had been involved in an altercation with a group of people which may have lead to him getting stabbed.

Paramedics transported a man to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to please contact them directly or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.