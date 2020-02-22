Loading articles...

Fresh bean sprout product recalled due to possible salmonella: CFIA

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said this type and brand of fresh bean sprouts are being recalled due to salmonella contamination. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

An Ontario company is recalling a fresh bean sprout product due to possible salmonella contamination, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) said Friday.

The federal agency said that Mississauga-based Fresh Sprout International is pulling it’s Fresh Bean Sprouts-branded bean sprouts from circulation after tests found salmonella bacteria in the product.

The CFIA said if you have this recalled product in your home, it should be thrown out or returned to the store where it was purchased.

“Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick,” the CFIA said. “Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections.”

Fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps, and diarrhea are all symptoms of salmonella poisoning. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis, the CFIA said.

“The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace,” the CFIA said. “There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.”

The recalled products were sold in Ontario in 454 g packages with a “20/FEB/28” code printed on the back.

