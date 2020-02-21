Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
1st round of Wuhan evacuees to be released from quarantine at CFB Trenton today
by The Canadian Press
Posted Feb 21, 2020 5:20 am EST
A plane carrying 176 Canadian citizens from the centre of the global novel coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China, arrives at a hangar at CFB Trenton, in Trenton, Ont., on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
TTAWA – Hundreds of Canadians and their family members are to be released from quarantine today after two weeks in isolation at an Ontario Canadian Forces base.
They’ll get to leave their quarters at CFB Trenton just hours after a new planeload of people potentially exposed to the novel coronavirus called COVID-19 arrived from Japan overnight.
The evacuees leaving quarantine were the first to arrive from the centre of the novel coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China, on Feb. 7.
The 213 Canadians and accompanying family members were flown from the quarantined city aboard flights chartered by the Canadian and American governments and taken to the base for isolation and observation.
Government officials say none of the evacuees has shown any symptoms of the virus during their stay at the base.
Health Minister Patty Hajdu says the government is helping all the evacuees with their travel plans, but all will be expected to make their own ways home from Ontario.