Weekly Summary Corporate dividends, name changes, new listings

NEW YORK — Changes announced in corporate dividends Feb. 17-Feb. 21.
INCREASED DIVIDENDS
Advance Auto Parts .25 from .06
Allstate Corp .54 from .50
Amerisafe Inc .27 from .25
Armada Hoffler Prop .22 from .21
BankUnited Inc .23 from .21
Bloomin Brands Inc .20 from .10
CVR Energy .80 from .75
Cimarex .22 from .20
Cinemark Holdings .36 from .34
Coca-Cola Co (The) .41 from .40
Cohen & Steers Inc .39 from .36
Concho Resources .20 from .125
County Bancorp .07 from .05
Devon Energy .11 from .09
Dominos Pizza .78 from .65
Emclaire Financial .30 from .29
Enpro Industries .26 from .25
Evans Bancorp .58 from .52
First Finacial Northwest .10 from .09
Fresh Del Monte .10 from .08
Gildan Activewear A .154 from .143
Group 1 Automotive .30 from .29
Harley-Davidson .38 from .375
Hyatt Hotels .20 from .19
ITT Inc .169 from .147
Insperity Inc .40 from .30
KBR Inc .10 from .08
Kearny Financial .08 from .07
MVB Financial .09 from .07
Magna International .40 from .365
Mantech International .32 from .27
Medical Properties .27 from .26
Merchants Bancorp .08 from .07
National Health Investors 1.1025 from 1.05
NorthWestern .60 from .575
Ottawa Bancorp .08 from .06
Pan American Silver .05 from .035
Perrigo Co .225 from .21
Prologis Inc .58 from .53
Public Service Enterprise .49 from .47
QTS Realty Trust .47 from .44
RCI Hospitality Holdings .04 from .03
Reliance Steel & Alum .625 from .55
Ruths Hospitality Group .15 from .13
SBA Communications A .475 from .37
Service Corp .19 from .18
Stepan Co .275 from .25
Texas Roadhouse .36 from .30
Vulcan Materials .34 from .31
United Bancorp .1425 from .1425
Universal Display Corp .15 from .10
Walmart Inc .54 from .53
Waste Management .545 from .5125
Xcel Energy .43 from .405
SPECIAL DIVIDENDS
CNA Financial 2.00
First Interstate BancSystem .60
Ottawa Bancorp .35
Park National .20
Prudential Bancorp .43
Rexnord .08
INITIAL DIVIDENDS
BJ’s Restaurants .13
RESUMED DIVIDEND
NL Industries Inc .04
g- Canadian funds
REDUCED DIVIDENDS
Six Flags Entertainment .25 from .83
OTHER CORPORATE NEWS AND LISTINGS:
STOCK SPLITS THIS WEEK
Aveo Pharmaceuticals 1 for 10 reverse split
ACQUISITIONS AND MERGERS
MINIMUM VALUE $350 MILLION
Dermira Inc – Eli Lilly & Co (1.1B)
NEW STOCK LISTINGS
NYSE
Capital Acquisition Corp units
Churchill Capital Corp III units
NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS
Oxford Lane Capital 6.25pc series 2027
STOCKS REMOVED FROM TRADING
NYSE
CPFL Energia SA
NASDAQ GLOBAL AND GLOBAL SELECT MARKETS
Brookfield Property Partners LP 5.75pc pfd
Conmed Corp
CORPORATE NAME CHANGES
Boxwood Merger Corp to Technical Consultants Inc
Boxwood Merger Corp warrants to Technical Consultants warrants
Exposition Events Inc to Exposition Holdings
B. Riley Principal Merger to Alta Equipment Group
B. Riley Principal Merger warrants to Alta Equipment Group warrants
Symphony Acquisition Corp to Glory Star New Media Group
Symphony Acquisition warrants to Glory Star New Media Grp warrants
The Associated Press