Loading articles...

Toronto maps out contingency plan as strike deadline with outdoor workers looms

A blue bin and a black bin are seen in High Park on Oct. 14, 2015. HANDOUT/Astrida Liepins

TORONTO – The city of Toronto says it’s preparing for possible strike action from thousands of its outdoor workers.

Officials say members of CUPE Local 416, the union representing about 5,000 city employees, will be in a position to go on strike or be locked out as of Feb. 27.

The city says it’s hoping weekend negotiations conducted with help from a conciliator appointed by the Ontario Ministry of Labour can head off any job action.

But Toronto City manager Chris Murray says garbage collection, recreation centres and city-owned event spaces would all be affected if a strike does take place.

The union says the city was the one to impose the deadline for job action, and the only contingency plan necessary is to reach a fair deal.

Both Local 416 and CUPE Local 79, representing tens of thousands of the city’s indoor workers, have been without a contract since Dec. 31.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 04:21 AM
Good morning! All your major routes are moving well so far, just a bit of construction on the south bound #HWY427.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 57 minutes ago
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Enjoy the milder air and sunshine☀️🌤 for the weekend. Next week we get into a very active weather pattern for southern O…
Latest Weather
Read more