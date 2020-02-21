Loading articles...

The Latest: Steyer, staff reach tentative pact to unionize

Democratic presidential candidate Former Vice President Joe Biden takes a selfie at the Clark County Democratic Party 'Kick-Off to Caucus 2020' event, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS — The Latest on the 2020 presidential campaign (all times local):

9:40 p.m.

The campaign of Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer says it has reached a tentative deal to unionize just ahead of the Nevada caucuses.

The California billionaire climate activist’s campaign announced Friday it had reached an agreement with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 2325. Steyer’s campaign says a majority of field staff agreed to be represented by IBEW Local 2325, and the negotiated agreement will be subject to ratification by campaign staff.

Labour support for candidates is expected to play a critical role in Saturday’s Nevada caucuses, and lobbying for union backing has been spirited.

Staffs of several Democratic campaigns have unionized as the field lobbies to garner labour support ahead of the eventual nominee’s general election matchup with President Donald Trump.

Other campaigns that have organized include Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, former Vice-President Joe Biden and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

