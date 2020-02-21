Teck Resources reports Q4 loss, takes impairment charge on Fort Hills

VANCOUVER — Teck Resources Ltd. reported a loss in its latest quarter as it took an impairment charge related to its stake in the Fort Hills oilsands mine due to lower market expectations for future oil prices.

The Vancouver-based miner says its loss attributable to shareholders amounted to $891 million or $1.62 per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a profit of $433 million or 75 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue fell to nearly $2.66 billion compared with nearly $3.25 billion in the fourth quarter 2018.

Teck reported $999 million in after-tax impairment charges in its most recent quarter including $910 million related to Fort Hills.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported a profit attributable to shareholders was $122 million or 22 cents per diluted share compared with an adjusted profit attributable to shareholders of $500 million or 86 cents per diluted share in the fourth quarter of last year.

Analysts had expected an adjusted profit of 40 cents per share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

