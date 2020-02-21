Skiers injured after gondola lift stops suddenly at ski resort near Quebec City

QUEBEC — Multiple people were injured Friday when a gondola lift carrying skiers at a resort northeast of Quebec City halted unexpectedly and sent the cabins swinging wildly.

Maxime Cretin, director of the Mont-Sainte-Anne ski resort, told reporters that people had been transported to hospital but he couldn’t say how many.

He said the gondola cabins “were swinging pretty hard.”

A news release issued later in the day by the ski hill, located about 40 kilometres northeast of Quebec City, did not include any information about injuries.

Witnesses to the incident told reporters the windows of at least one gondola had shattered, and screams could be heard from people inside the cabins.

The company said it will work with the manufacturer of the lift and will conduct an inspection of the electrical system to find out why it stopped suddenly.

