Police investigate after body found following Scarborough shooting

Toronto police are investigating after a body was found in Scarborough following a shooting Friday night.

Police were called to the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Havenview Road around 7:15 p.m. following reports of a shooting.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the homicide unit has been called in to investigate.

Police did not provide any details on the gender or age of the victim or what may have led up to the person’s death, except to say they were found suffering from a gunshot wound.