Naval Academy midshipman found dead in dorm

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Naval Academy midshipman was found dead in a dorm at the Maryland school.

The academy says midshipmen, faculty and staff at the campus were told of the death Friday morning, and counselling services are being offered.

The academy says the student was found unresponsive in Bancroft Hall, the academy’s dorm in Annapolis, Maryland, Thursday night.

The cause of death is being investigated. The academy says foul play is not suspected.

The identify of the midshipman is being withheld for 24 hours after next of kin notification.

Earlier this month, Midshipman Duke Carrillo, of Flower Mound, Texas, died while taking a physical readiness test.

The Associated Press

