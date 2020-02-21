Loading articles...

IS supporter pleads guilty to St. Paul's Cathedral bomb plot

LONDON — ABritish woman who supported the Islamic State group pleaded guilty Friday to plotting to bomb St. Paul’s Cathedralin London.

Safiyya Amira Shaikh, 36, from Middlesex in southeast England, admittedto the preparation of terrorist acts and dissemination of terrorist publications. She spoke at a hearing at Central London Criminal Court.

Prosecutors said Shaikh made contact with someone who could prepare explosives and went on a reconnaissance trip to scope out the historic site.

She also shared terrorist documentsthroughgroups using the Telegram messaging app between August 2019 and October 2019.

She is to be sentenced May 12.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 04:21 AM
Good morning! All your major routes are moving well so far, just a bit of construction on the south bound #HWY427.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:08 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Enjoy the milder air and sunshine☀️🌤 for the weekend. Next week we get into a very active weather pattern for southern O…
Latest Weather
Read more