Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — TBA.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Marc Short, chief of staff to Vice-President Mike Pence; Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden; national security adviser Robert O’Brien.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — TBA.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer; Short.

The Associated Press

