Energy and industrial sectors weigh on stocks in Toronto, loonie moves up

TORONTO — The energy and industrial sectors weighed on the Toronto Stock Exchange as Canada’s main stock index fell in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also pulled back.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 79.74 points at 17,864.32.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 235.29 points at 28,984.69. The S&P 500 index was down 30.66 points at 3,342.57, while the Nasdaq composite was down 129.01 points at 9,621.96.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.67 cents US compared with an average of 75.45 cents US on Thursday.

The April crude contract was down 88 cents at US$53.00 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 2.1 cents at US$1.910 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$25.40 at US$1,645.90 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 1.95 cents at US$2.6075 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press