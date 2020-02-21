Loading articles...

Has Canada reached Peak Craft Beer?

In today’s Big Story podcast, no matter where in this country you live, there’s probably a local brewery not too far away. Since 2015, the number of craft breweries in Canada has more than tripled, and that figure will grow some more by the end of 2020. Meanwhile, overall beer drinking in Canada is declining and the big brewers are cutting their workforce.

So what does this mean for one of the coolest industries in the country? Many of these breweries are launched with the help of government loans, but does Canada love beer enough to support a small-batch brewer on every block? Or are we headed for a sudsy reckoning?

GUEST: Stefanie Marotta, The Globe and Mail.

