Caroline Kennedy resigns from Harvard Kennedy School board

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of President John F. Kennedy, has stepped down as honorary chair of an advisory board of an institute at a Harvard University graduate school named in honour of her father, the school confirmed.

The Harvard Kennedy School thanked her and another former member of the Institute of Politics advisory committee for their service.

“I am extremely grateful for the extraordinary dedication and commitment she has shown to Harvard Kennedy School over many years,” Kennedy School Dean Douglas Elmendorf said in the statement. “Caroline’s role at the Institute of Politics will always be prized and remembered.”

Kenneth Duberstein, a lobbyist and former chief of staff to President Ronald Reagan, resigned as chairman of the panel.

The Kennedy School did not address the reasons for the resignations, first reported by The Washington Post.

“After careful consideration and heartfelt conversations with Caroline, I have decided to step down immediately as Chairman of the SAC of our beloved Institute of Politics,” Dubersein said in a statement.

The Post could not reach Caroline Kennedy, the former U.S. ambassador to Japan, for comment.

The Associated Press

