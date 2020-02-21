Loading articles...

Alaska House Republicans confirm Prax to open seat

JUNEAU, Alaska — House Republicans voted Friday to confirm Glenn “Mike” Prax to a seat vacated when longtime Rep. Tammie Wilson resigned last month.

In a statement, House Minority Leader Lance Pruitt said Prax received enough votes to be confirmed.

Prax was among the nominees that Republicans in Wilson’s North Pole district advanced to Gov. Mike Dunleavy for consideration. His appointment by Dunleavy was subject to approval by House Republicans.

Prax is a former member of the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly. Dunleavy previously appointed him to the Alaska State Board of Public Accountancy and Alaska Public Broadcasting Commission. Dunleavy spokesman Jeff Turner has said Prax could not hold such positions if confirmed as a legislator.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
WB 403 approaching Erin Mills - the left lane is blocked with a collision. The HOV lane is still open. #WB403
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:21 PM
It's the freakin' weekend! And it'll be a good one to get outdoors as daytime highs will be between 4-8 degrees. Wo…
Latest Weather
Read more