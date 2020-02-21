Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
2 Germans killed in avalanche on Norway's Arctic Svalbard
by The Associated Press
Posted Feb 21, 2020 3:16 am EST
COPENHAGEN — Two German nationals have died in an avalanche near a glacier on Norway’s Arctic Svalbard archipelago, which sits more than 800 kilometres (500 miles) north of the Norwegian mainland.
The Governor of Svalbard was informed slightly before 3 p.m. Thursday that two people who were part of a tour organized by Russian firm Arctic Travel Company Grumant were missing near the Fridtjov glacier.
A helicopter and an avalanche dog were immediately dispatched to the remote islands but the two, who were not identified, were confirmed dead by rescuers, the governor said in a statement.
The glacier is located near Barentsburg, a Russian coal-mining town. Under a 1920 treaty, Norway has sovereignty over the archipelago, but other signatory countries have rights to exploit its natural resources.
Barentsburg, Svalbard’s second-largest settlement, has 435 inhabitants, mostly Russians and Ukrainians.