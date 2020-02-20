Loading articles...

Warren digs into attacks on Bloomberg after tough debate

LAS VEGAS — The Latest on presidential campaign developments (all times local.):

Elizabeth Warren is digging into her attacks on Mike Bloomberg a day after her sharp barbs left the New York billionaire on his heels in the Democratic debate.

Warren told supporters Thursday outside Las Vegas that “last night was a lot of fun” because Bloomberg was held accountable.

“I have really had it with billionaires, regardless of party, who think that the rules don’t apply to them,” Warren said.

Warren pressed Bloomberg at the debate to say how many nondisclosure agreements his company has signed preventing women from talking about complaints of harassment.

She leaned in on Thursday, saying when women complain, Bloomberg can “throw a little money on it, put a little gag in the woman’s mouth.”

The Associated Press

