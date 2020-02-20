Two people suffer life-threatening injuries in Vaughan crash

Two people are fighting for their lives following a serious crash in Vaughan.

Police say just before 1:30 p.m. an SUV and a Maserati were involved in a serious crash on Rutherford Road near the entrance to a plaza next to Highway 400.

Police say the occupants of the SUV, an 84-year-old man and an 80-year-old woman, have been taken to hospital with injuries described as critical.

The driver of the other vehicle, a man in his late 20s, suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say occupants of a third vehicle, which became involved after the first crash happened, were not seriously injured.

Paramedics say four people in total were transported to hospital, however, they did not indicate the severity of their injuries.