Loading articles...

Two people suffer life-threatening injuries in Vaughan crash

Last Updated Feb 20, 2020 at 3:57 pm EST

File photo of an ambulance. CITYNEWS

Two people are fighting for their lives following a serious crash in Vaughan.

Police say just before 1:30 p.m. an SUV and a Maserati were involved in a serious crash on Rutherford Road near the entrance to a plaza next to Highway 400.

Police say the occupants of the SUV, an 84-year-old man and an 80-year-old woman, have been taken to hospital with injuries described as critical.

The driver of the other vehicle, a man in his late 20s, suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say occupants of a third vehicle, which became involved after the first crash happened, were not seriously injured.

Paramedics say four people in total were transported to hospital, however, they did not indicate the severity of their injuries.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 9 minutes ago
CLEAR - NB DVP approaching Bayview/Bloor. #NBDVP
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 45 minutes ago
Still need layers the next 2 mornings with wind chills -12 to -17 to start. Then spring jackets by Sunday!
Latest Weather
Read more