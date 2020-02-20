Loading articles...

Supreme Court to decide next step in Via Rail terror case

Chiheb Esseghaier, one of two men accused of plotting a terror attack on rail target, is led off a plane by an RCMP officer at Buttonville Airport just north of Toronto on Tuesday April 23, 2013. The fate of two men accused of plotting terrorist acts should become a little clearer today. The Supreme Court of Canada is set to decide whether it will review a lower-court decision to grant Raed Jaser and Chiheb Esseghaier a new trial. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

OTTAWA — The fate of two men accused of plotting to derail a Via train in a terrorist attack should become a little clearer today.

The Supreme Court of Canada is set to decide whether it will review a lower-court decision to grant Raed Jaser and Chiheb Esseghaier a new trial.

Jaser and Esseghaier were found guilty in 2015 of terror-related charges arising mainly from an alleged al-Qaida-inspired plot to derail a passenger train travelling between the United States and Canada.

In August last year, the Ontario Court of Appeal ordered a fresh trial for the men on grounds the jury that convicted them was improperly chosen.

Following the decision, the Public Prosecution Service of Canada said it would proceed with a new trial.

However, federal lawyers also exercised a right to seek the Supreme Court’s permission to challenge the appeal-court decision.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2020.

The Canadian Press


