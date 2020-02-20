Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Supreme Court to decide next step in Via Rail terror case
by The Canadian Press
Posted Feb 20, 2020 4:00 am EST
Chiheb Esseghaier, one of two men accused of plotting a terror attack on rail target, is led off a plane by an RCMP officer at Buttonville Airport just north of Toronto on Tuesday April 23, 2013. The fate of two men accused of plotting terrorist acts should become a little clearer today. The Supreme Court of Canada is set to decide whether it will review a lower-court decision to grant Raed Jaser and Chiheb Esseghaier a new trial. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
OTTAWA — The fate of two men accused of plotting to derail a Via train in a terrorist attack should become a little clearer today.
The Supreme Court of Canada is set to decide whether it will review a lower-court decision to grant Raed Jaser and Chiheb Esseghaier a new trial.
Jaser and Esseghaier were found guilty in 2015 of terror-related charges arising mainly from an alleged al-Qaida-inspired plot to derail a passenger train travelling between the United States and Canada.
In August last year, the Ontario Court of Appeal ordered a fresh trial for the men on grounds the jury that convicted them was improperly chosen.
Following the decision, the Public Prosecution Service of Canada said it would proceed with a new trial.
However, federal lawyers also exercised a right to seek the Supreme Court’s permission to challenge the appeal-court decision.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2020.