Sheriff: Customs agent kills 3 family members, then himself

ORLANDO, Fla. — A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent killed three family members, including two juveniles, and then himself at his Florida home, authorities said Thursday night.

Deputies responded to a neighbourhood east of Orlando on Thursday afternoon after the agent’s co-workers expressed concern about him, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said at a news conference. Deputies learned the family members hadn’t been seen since last week, so they entered the home and found the four bodies, he said.

Investigators weren’t immediately identifying the victims or the agent, who worked at the Orlando International Airport. Mina said the dead included a woman in her 30s, a middle-school-age boy and a high-school-age boy. Officials didn’t immediately say how the victims were related to the agent.

The Associated Press

