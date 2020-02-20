Loading articles...

Passenger train derails in southern Australia, killing 2

SYDNEY, Australia — A passenger train derailed in southeastern Australia, killing two operators and injuring several other people, police said.

The train was heading from Sydney to Melbourne late Thursday when it came off the tracks in Victoria state near Wallan.

The two dead were the pilot and driver of the train, which was carrying 153 passengers, police said.

The cause of the derailment is not yet known, officials said.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 23 minutes ago
City Streets: EB/WB York Mills east of the DVP at Valley Woods - the left lane is blocked each way because of a col…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:05 PM
#Toronto forecast for Fri. Feb. 21, 2020: Loads o' sun and vitamin D with daytime highs cracking the freezing mark
Latest Weather
Read more