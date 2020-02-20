Loading articles...

Myanmar firefighters extinguish blaze at high-rise in Yangon

Firefighters attempt to put out fire at a market building during a fire at China town Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Yangon, Myanmar. Firefighters contained a blaze in the 12-story building in the country's biggest city. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw)

YANGON, Myanmar — Firefighters in Myanmar on Thursday contained a blaze in a 12-story building in the country’s biggest city, Yangon.

There were no initial reports of casualties in the building, which houses a market and residential apartments.

The Myanmar Fire Services Department said it issued the highest level alert after the blaze started early Thursday morning. It announced that the fire was under control after about three hours, with 85 people rescued.

The building is located in the city’s Chinatown area and contains Than Zay, a market known for selling kitchen and dining equipment, and a plaza for booksellers.

The Associated Press

