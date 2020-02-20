Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Myanmar firefighters extinguish blaze at high-rise in Yangon
by The Associated Press
Posted Feb 20, 2020 12:37 am EST
Firefighters attempt to put out fire at a market building during a fire at China town Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Yangon, Myanmar. Firefighters contained a blaze in the 12-story building in the country's biggest city. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw)
YANGON, Myanmar — Firefighters in Myanmar on Thursday contained a blaze in a 12-story building in the country’s biggest city, Yangon.
There were no initial reports of casualties in the building, which houses a market and residential apartments.
The Myanmar Fire Services Department said it issued the highest level alert after the blaze started early Thursday morning. It announced that the fire was under control after about three hours, with 85 people rescued.
The building is located in the city’s Chinatown area and contains Than Zay, a market known for selling kitchen and dining equipment, and a plaza for booksellers.